Holiday events in the Valley

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your holiday event.

This list will be updated with new submissions:

Columbiana County

Joy of Christmas Light Display

Harvey S. Firestone Park, 338 E Park Avenue, Columbiana, Ohio

Thursday through Sunday, starting Nov. 19 – Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. Open nightly Dec. 10-27

For more information, call 330-482-2282 or visit tourcolumbianaohio.com.

Mahoning County

Breakfast with Santa Claus

Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom, 114 S Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio

Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon

Breakfast with Santa Claus is $17.95 per child and includes a choice of chocolate chip pancakes or waffles, cheesy hashbrowns, 2 sausage links and fresh fruit served on the side. It’s $18.95 per adult and includes homemade quiche, cranberry pineapple salad, 2 sausage links and cheesy hashbrowns, served with orange tea bread. Beverages are included.

Chillin’ in a Winter Wonderland: An Evening of Seasonal Jazz and Pop Tunes

Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

The YSU Department of Theatre of Dance will present the cabaret-style event virtually this year. YSU welcomes viewers to tune in from their homes for free for a night of your favorite seasonal music. It will be available on YouTube. For more information, call the Office of Community Engagement and Events at 330-727-7514.

Christmas on the Farm

White House Fruit Farm, 9249 State Route 62, Canfield, Ohio

Dec. 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa will be on the farm for a photo opportunity. There will be horse-drawn rides and the Winter Gift Barn will be open for shopping.

Drive-Thru Visit with Santa

Station 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland, Ohio

Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Poland Fireman’s Association is making sure everyone can still see Santa this year while social distancing.

Family Fun Night at White House Fruit Farm

White House Fruit Farm, 9249 State Route 62, Canfield, Ohio

Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

Kids get the chance to make an ornament, hear Christmas stories, have fun taking an “elfie” and enjoy refreshments. Social distancing and masks will be observed. The event is $5 per child and registration is required.

Jim Brickman – Comfort & Joy at Home

Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is hosting a virtual concert tour this holiday season. A portion of each ticket purchased to this live event will benefit Stambaugh Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit Stambaugh Auditorium’s website.

Santa Visits the Canfield Library

Canfield Library, 43 W. Main Street, Canfield, Ohio

Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County for a drive-thru visit with Santa at the Canfield Library. Guests can listen to Santa read a story on your car radio and kids can drop off their Christmas letters on their way out.

Tea with Anna and Elsa

Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom, 114 S Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio

Nov. 29 from 1-3 p.m., Dec. 26 from 4-6 p.m., Dec. 27 from noon – 2 p.m., Jan. 2 from 4-6 p.m. and Jan. 3 from noon – 2 p.m.

$18.95 per child and includes chicken nuggets, mini cheese pizza, PBJs, mini corn dogs, fresh fruit on the side and sweets served tea party style. $19.95 per adult includes a medley of miniature tea sandwiches such as traditional cucumber, walnut cream cheese wedges, egg & chive, chicken and tuna salad, homemade quiche slivers, and cranberry pineapple salad. Delightful sweets and beverages are included.

Tea with Santa Claus

Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom, 114 S Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio

Sundays, Dec. 6 through Dec. 20 from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 from 6-8 p.m.

Tea with Santa is $18.95 per child and includes chicken nuggets, mini cheese pizza, PBJs, mini corn dogs, fresh fruit on the side and sweets served tea party style. $19.95 per adult includes a medley of miniature tea sandwiches such as traditional cucumber, walnut cream cheese wedges, egg & chive, chicken and tuna salad, homemade quiche slivers and cranberry pineapple salad. Delightful sweets and beverages are included.

The Tyler Holiday Story

Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St. Youngstown, Ohio

Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20, and Dec 21-23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests can shop for new and vintage holiday merchandise in the Thomas Ballroom, on the second floor of the Tyler History Center.

Visit with Santa at Southern Park Mall

Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St, Youngstown, Ohio

Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 (excluding Nov. 30 through Dec. 2)

Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can visit with Santa while maintaining a physical distance. Masks are required. Visit southernparkmall.com for more information. To make reservations for a digital Santa experience, click here.

Winter Gift Barn

White House Fruit Farm, 9249 State Route 62, Canfield, Ohio

Open Friday through Monday between Nov. 6 and Dec. 13

Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy holiday shopping at the annual Gift Barn and a warm beverage from theCoze Coffee Bar.



Mercer County



Christmas at Kraynak’s

2525 E State St, Hermitage, Pa.

Now through Dec. 31

Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Santa’s Christmasland” is a 300-foot, indoor starlight avenue of uniquely designed artificial Christmas trees. Each tree has a specific theme that is enhanced and complemented by surrounding scenery and a cast of lifelike, animated characters.

This year, Santa will be at the Garden Center starting Nov. 13. Santa will be there Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Children will be sitting on a bench in front of plexiglass. They will not be sitting on Santa’s lap.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Christmas in the Park

Grove City Memorial Park, 500 Memorial Drive, Grove City, Pa.

Black Friday through Jan. 2, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy drive-through light displays from area businesses.

Christmas on Main

550 Main Street, Volant, Pa.

Nov. 14, from 10a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call Knockin Noggin at 724-533-7333

Saint Nick arrives early in Volant, by a horse drawn carriage, to open the Christmas season in an Old Fashioned way. The event includes holiday shopping, breakfast & pictures with Santa, carolers, musicians and carriage rides on Main St.

Holiday Traveling Tea

550 Main Street, Volant, Pa.

Nov. 15, call Knockin Noggin at 724-533-7333

Admission is free.

Guests can sip, snack and shop their way through Volant.

KIP Holiday Craft Show

Olympic Fun Center, 4070 E. State St., Hermitage, Pa.

Sunday, Nov. 15 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The holiday craft show will feature over 25 local vendors who specialize in homemade gifts, decorations and more. Money raised at the event will help provide Christmas gifts for teens in group homes. There will be a Chinese Auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Trumbull County

Christmas Decorating in the Victorian Era – Zoom Presentation

Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Sutliff Museum in Warren is hosting a zoom presentation. You can register here for the event.

Christmas Market at Woodland Cellars

Woodland Cellars Mansion, 3128 Logan Way, Liberty, Ohio

Dec. 4 from 5-9 p.m., and Dec. 5-6 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Celebrate the season with crafters, artisans, baked goods, wine and more. There will be a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Visit their Facebook for more information.

Holiday Performances and Gift Wrapping

Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, Ohio

Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, times vary

For more information, contact 330-652-6980 or marketing@eastwoodmall.com.

Nutcracker Drive-In

Eastwood Field Parking Area, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd., Niles, Ohio

Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be $45 per car and can be purchased here.

The Packard Band – Christmas Band Concert

W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio

Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Admission price is free.

The Packard Band – Big Band Jingle Bell Swing

W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio

Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

Admission price is free.

Santa Pet Photos

Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, Ohio

Nov. 29, from 5-7 p.m.

All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Upton House, 380 Mahoning Ave., Warren, Ohio

Dec. 12, from noon-6 p.m. and Dec. 13, from 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Admission price is $6 per child.

Call 330-360-0901 to reserve a specific time for your child/children’s visit with Mrs. Claus.

Trees in the Gallery

Trumbull Art Gallery, 158 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio

Nov. 14 through Jan. 9

Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the curated walk-through marketplace with more than 30 tree displays while visiting the TAG Gift Shop. There’s also a chance to win a fully-decorated Christmas tree.

Visit with Santa

Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, Ohio

Available daily through Dec. 24

Families can visit Santa Claus in his safe, acrylic booth, which is sanitized after every visit. Eastwood Mall is using a large acrylic shield placed between visitors and Santa. That way, kids can visit and take pictures with him while still social distancing. No one will be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap. To schedule a visit, click here.