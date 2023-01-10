(WYTV) – So many cans today come with an easy open pull tab. Why don’t all cans come this way? First, who thought of the pull tab?

In 1959, an engineer from Dayton, Ohio, named Ernie Fraze was enjoying a family picnic when he realized that he forgot to bring a “church key,” a can opener.

Fraze decided to come up with an invention that would eliminate the need for a can opener.

By 1963, Fraze had patented the “easy open” lid, an aluminum top you could crack open and peel back with a pull tab.

Fraze’s first customer was Iron City Beer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which called it the “snap top.”

For the old fashioned can, the kind that needs an opener, the ends are stamped from a flat sheet of metal.

Cans with a pull tab are more expensive because there are more steps to making them. The pull tab has to be stamped from a second sheet of aluminum and riveted to the end.

That extra material and tooling also costs money.

You’re more likely to find pull tabs on name brand items with a higher price tag.

And one more fact: the canned beverage market has really taken off in recent years because of how easy it is to recycle cans versus glass bottles.