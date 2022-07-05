(WYTV)- Stories of Men in Black, where did they all begin?

In 1947, Harold Dahl claimed that a man in a dark suit warned not to talk about his alleged UFO sighting on Maury Island in Puget Sound, Washington State.

In the mid 1950s, ufologist Albert K. Bender claimed men in dark suits visited him and warned him not to continue investigating UFOs.

Bender said the men in black were secret government agents with the task of suppressing evidence of UFOs.

In popular culture and UFO conspiracy theories, men in black (MIB) are men dressed in black suits, they claim to be from the government, they harass and they threaten people who claim to have seen unidentified flying objects. In the ’50s, several books appeared on the subject.

The man who wrote “The Mothman Prophecies”, John Keel was the first person who used the “MIB” abbreviation in his writings. Gray Barker wrote several nonfiction books featuring the men in black, including 1956’s They Knew Too Much About Flying Saucers and 1984’s MIB: The Secret Terror Among Us.

The Men in Black comic book writer also thinks they’re real. In the early ’90s, Lowell Cunningham wrote the Men in Black comic series, he told the New York Times he was taken with the whole idea of these powerful men who show up and keep the peace, responding to threats, cleaning them up if they’ve already occurred, a thin black line between reality and chaos.