(WYTV)- Some fun facts about Bingo.

Bingo is a very old game, its origins go back to 16th-century Italy.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones owes her career to bingo when her father won enough money to send her to drama school. A New York toy salesman named Edwin Lowe made the game popular after discovering people playing it at a fair in Jacksonville, Georgia, in December, 1929.

He was playing it with his family and friends and one of them yelled out “bingo” by mistake in the excitement at winning, the word stuck. It had come from Germany.

The Germans had been using it to help their children learn their time’s tables since the 1800s

Regular bingo players play a brief game every day, part of their daily routine. For some, it’s as common as brushing teeth.

Most people still think of bingo as a game for older women but these days around a third of all bingo players are aged between 25 and 34, with most of them choosing to play online rather than at bingo halls. It’s totally normal to walk around your chair three times “for luck.”

Bingo cards in the United States are different from those in the United Kingdom. American bingo cards have 5×5 squares with numbers from one to 75.

A bingo card in the United Kingdom has three rows and nine columns with numbers one to 90. The biggest number of people to play in a giant bingo game was 70,080.

The Guinness World Records says the event took place in December 2006 in Bogota, Colombia.