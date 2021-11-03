Here are the nominations for the 55th CMA Awards

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Country Music Association)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nominations for the 55th annual Country Music Award have been announced.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack with five nominations each. Miranda Lambert remains most nominated female of all time with 58 CMA nominations and is now tied for third in overall nominations ever.

Other top nominees include Gabby Barrett, mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce with four nominations each, while Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young each received three nominations.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Eric Church  
  • Luke Combs   
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Chris Stapleton  
  • Carrie Underwood   

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)  

  • “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
    Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young  
    Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt 
  • “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett  
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale  
    Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin 
  • “Hell Of A View” – Eric Church  
    Producer: Jay Joyce  
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   
  • “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde  
    Producer: Jay Joyce  
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   
  • “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) 

  • 29 – Carly Pearce 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins  
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore  
  • Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen  
    Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi  
    Mix Engineer: Joey Moi  
  • Heart – Eric Church  
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
  • Skeletons – Brothers Osborne  
    Producer: Jay Joyce  
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
  • Starting Over – Chris Stapleton  
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)  

  • “Forever After All”   
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford  
  • “The Good Ones”   
    Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick 
  • “Hell Of A View”   
    Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell  
  • “One Night Standards”   
    Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde 
  • “Starting Over”   
    Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton  

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Gabby Barrett 
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Ashley McBryde   
  • Maren Morris   
  • Carly Pearce  

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Dierks Bentley 
  • Eric Church    
  • Luke Combs   
  • Thomas Rhett   
  • Chris Stapleton   

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A  
  • Little Big Town   
  • Midland   
  • Old Dominion    
  • Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn   
  • Brothers Osborne   
  • Dan + Shay    
  • Florida Georgia Line   
  • Maddie & Tae 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)  

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan  
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni  
  • “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris  
    Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer 
  • “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert  
    Producer: Martin Johnson  
  • “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
    Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle  
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar  
  • Aaron Sterling, Drums  
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo  
  • Derek Wells, Guitar  

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

  • “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris 
    Director: TK McKamy  
  • “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
    Director: Peter Zavadil  
  • “Gone” – Dierks Bentley 
    Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
    Director: Patrick Tracy  
  • “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne  
    Director: Reid Long  

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Jimmie Allen  
  • Ingrid Andress   
  • Gabby Barrett   
  • Mickey Guyton 
  • HARDY 

 Don’t miss the 55th Annual CMA Awards LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. on News 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com