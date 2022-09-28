Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV)- Why do we say the Heebie Jeebies and who started this?

To have the Heebie Jeebies means you’re anxious, nervously fearful, some synonyms include the butterflies, the jitters, you’ve got the nerves, the shakes, the shivers or the willies.

But Heebie Jeebies is a nonsense phrase that a cartoonist named Bill Debeck coined in 1923 for his comic strip Barney Google, it goes back to the earlier rhyming phrases such as hocus pocus and mumbo jumbo.

Soon, everyone was using the phrase and the great jazz artist Louis Armstrong recorded a song with that title, that started a dance craze…Little Richard recorded a song called Heebie Jeebies in 1956.

The Heebie Jeebies is also an a cappella group from Canada.

The Hee Bee Gee Bees was a pop group that was a comedy parody of the Bee Gees, mostly popular in Austrailia, the group’s first single was called “Meaningless Songs in Very High Voices.”

And Heebie Jeebies was a grade B science fiction horror film from 2013…about a monster living in a mine.