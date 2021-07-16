HEAVY RAIN TODAY AND TONIGHT~FLASH FLOOD WATCH

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

FLASH FLOOD WATCH MAHONING, TRUMBULL COUNTIES for today, tonight, and early Saturday. Isolated showers this morning and humid. Temperatures in the lower 70’s.

Rounds of rain today, with thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times.

Be alert for flooded roads and changing driving conditions. High today in the lower 80’s early afternoon.



HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Rain and isolated thunderstorms tonight. Heavy rainfall possible. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



DAMP SATURDAY WITH BETTER WEATHER SUNDAY

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Lower 60’s with isolated shower chance Saturday night.

Nice day for Sunday, with a high in the lower 80’s and partly sunny skies. Isolated shower chance.

Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low in the low to mid 60’s.



NICE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK

Partly sunny Monday and a high in the low to mid 80’s.

Mid 60’s and partly cloudy skies Monday night.

Mid 80’s Tuesday with a slight shower chance.

Chance for a shower or storm Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



COOLER MID-WEEK

Isolated shower chance Wednesday morning with partly sunny skies. High in the upper 70’s.

Cloudy and a low around 60° Wednesday night.

High around 80° Thursday with partly sunny skies.

Isolated shower or thunderstorm for Friday. high in the mid 70’s.