(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine today, with temperatures heating up into the lower 90’s this afternoon. HEAT INDEX INTO THE MID TO UPPER 90’s. STAY HYDRATED AND GO EASY ON STRENUOUS WORK OR EXERCISE.



INCREASING CLOUDS, ISOLATED STORM CHANCE TONIGHT

Isolated showers and storms tonight, with increasing clouds. Low in the lower 70’s and muggy.



UNSETTLED WEATHER LATE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms into afternoon and evening High in the upper 80’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Friday. Cooler in the low to mid 80’s.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the upper 60’s.



MAINLY AFTERNOON STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday with a high in the upper 80’s and isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Chance for showers and storms Saturday night, low around 70°.

Mostly sunny Sunday, with isolated shower or storms possible into the afternoon. High in the upper 80’s.



COOLING A BIT INTO NEXT WEEK

Mid to upper 80’s Monday with isolated showers and storms possible.

Low to mid 60’s Monday night, chance for isolated shower or storm.

Partly sunny and cooler Tuesday, in the lower 80’s. Isolated shower or storm.

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the mid 80’s.