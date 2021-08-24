Hazy, hot and humid Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

A little cooler this morning. Temperatures in the lower 60’s and dew points in the lower 60’s as well.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid Tuesday. Temperatures warm up into the lower 90’s. Heat indices will be in the mid 90’s. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade today on the job.



FOG OVERNIGHT, ISOLATED STORMS MID TO LATE WEEK

Upper 60’s tonight with patchy fog into Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny, warm and humid Wednesday. Isolated showers or storms into the afternoon and early evening. High around 90°. Early evening shower or storm chance with partly cloudy skies late. Low around 70° and humid. Upper 80’s Thursday. Mostly sunny with isolated storms into the afternoon. Upper 60’s Thursday night and partly cloudy.



SHOWERS LIKELY FRIDAY, CHANCE INTO FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Scattered showers and storms Friday, high in the mid to upper 80’s.

Slight storm chance early for high school football (30%). Low around 70° and humid.



ISOLATED STORM CHANCE FOR THE WEEKEND

Chance for a few afternoon storms Saturday. High in the mid to upper 80’s.

Mainly sunny and humid. Upper 60’s Saturday night with a slight chance for a shower.

Sunday high in the upper 80’s and isolated storm chance, partly to mostly sunny overall.

Low around 70° Sunday night and partly cloudy, slight shower chance.



RAIN LIKELY MONDAY AS COOLER AIR MOVES IN

Showers likely Monday as cooler air moves. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Clearing Monday night and cooler. Low in the lower 60’s.

Mid 70’s Tuesday, partly sunny, cooler and less humid.