(WYTV)- Why do we say handle something with kid gloves?

In other words, handle it gently, with tact. Why?

Are children supposed to be gentle? No, the expression has nothing to do with children.

Kid gloves are were made from the skin of a young goat, a kid is a baby goat, or from lambskin.

These gloves were softer and finer than gloves made from harder leathers.

They became a symbol of elegance in the early 19th century..but they didn’t wear very well, they wore out quickly.

The Oxford English Dictionary says we first used it in the 1830s.

Around the 1850s, saying that someone “wore kid gloves” was also a way of saying the person was very dainty, a person who avoided any real exertion or everyday work, certainly someone in the upper class.

Alice in Wonderland: “, the White Rabbit, splendidly dressed, with a pair of white kid gloves in one hand.”