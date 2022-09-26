(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers at times, especially into the afternoon. Gusty winds will also be around this afternoon. Gusts up to 30mph. High in the lower 60’s.



COOLER WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS TONIGHT

Showers likely tonight, dropping into the mid to upper 40’s.



COOL WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS WEDNESDAY, SLIGHT CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Chilly Tuesday only in the upper 50’s, cloudy with showers at times.

Isolated shower Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 40’s.

Mid 50’s Wednesday with mainly cloudy skies and a shower chance.

Lower 40’s and clearing Wednesday night.



SUNNY FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and lower 60’s Thursday.

Low to mid 40’s Thursday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and mid 60’s on Friday.

Low in the mid 40’s Friday night and dry weather.



WARMER WITH A FEW SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy Saturday with an isolated shower. High in the mid 60’s.

Low around 50° with an isolated shower chance.

Upper 60’s with a few showers Sunday.

Mainly cloudy with an isolated shower chance Sunday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.



WATCHING THE PATH OF HURRICANE IAN NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny next Monday, high in the mid to upper 60’s.