Great weather on tap for your Thursday

Rain returns to the Valley for Friday and Saturday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight with lows near 30
— Sunshine early Thursday then increasing clouds … highs in the mid 40s
— Rain likely Friday … highs in the low 50s
— Rain showers early Saturday changing into light snow Saturday evening … an early day high in the upper 40s then dropping into the 30s
— Staying chilly Sunday with morning snow showers … highs in the mid 30s
— Maybe some snow showers Monday … highs in the mid 30s
— Snow likely Tuesday … highs also in the mid 30s
— More snow showers likely next Wednesday and cooler with highs in the low 30s