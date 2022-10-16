RADAR AND CLOUDS

Skies will be mainly clear overnight. An increase in clouds is expected during the day Sunday.

TEMPERATURES

Look for lows back in the upper 30s tonight. Highs will be back in the low to mid 60s Sunday.

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will be mainly clear overnight. Patchy frost will be possible. Look for lows in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly sunny Sunday. Clouds will increase by Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies Sunday night. An isolated shower will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Chances for showers return to the forecast on Monday. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Monday night will be cold with temperatures falling into the low 30s for lows.

TONIGHT

Mainly clear skies. Lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower.

Low: 40

7-DAY FORECAST

Another system will bring a chance for rain showers Monday and an increase in clouds. It will be a much cooler day with highs only making it to the upper 40s. And then comes an even bigger drop in temperatures, cold enough for rain to mix with snow showers Monday night into Tuesday. It will be a chilly day, with highs around 40 Tuesday afternoon. Spotty showers are expected and can mix with snow, especially during the colder parts of the day. Slushy coatings of snow are likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs only warm to the mid-40s Wednesday and we will continue watching for lake effect rain or snow showers with peeks of sunshine. Partly sunny skies return Thursday with highs around 50. We warm to the upper 50s Friday under partly sunny skies. Next weekend is looking nice and warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.