Hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and even toilet paper have never seemed more important

(WYTV) – Like it or not, life is different with the coronavirus outbreak hanging over us all.

Hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and even toilet paper have never seemed more important.

This week’s Good Question revolves around your habits. How has coronavirus changed your life?

WYTV is urging Daybreak Nation to stay safe and healthy during this time.