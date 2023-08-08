(WYTV)- We want to update you on some overdue library books.



Earlier this month, a curator at the West Virginia University Library found a book on electricity long past its due date, checked out of the New Bedford, Massachusetts, public library on February 14, 1904, that’s more than 119 years overdue.

No one knows how it ended up in West Virginia…and at a nickel a day the overdue fee would have come to $2,100.

The book is back home but the overdue fee was really only two dollars, that was the maximum fee limit, and New Bedford said don’t bother.

Some other late fees.

The Real Book About Snakes by Jane Sherman Loaned from The Champaign County Library in Urbana, Ohio, overdue 41 years. It came back with a note, sorry, I’m a slow reader, and the fine, $299.30.

The Fire of Francis Xavier by Arthur R. McGratty

Loaned from the Fort Washington Branch of the New York Public Library in New York, New York

Years overdue: 55

Someone mailed it back in 2013.

Insectivorous Plants by Charles Darwin

Loaned from: The Camden Library in Sydney, Australia

Years overdue: 122

Someone finally returned it July 22, 2011.

The Law of Nations by Emmerich de Vattel

Loaned from: The New York Society Library in New York, New York

Years overdue: 221

President George Washington borrowed this book during his first term and apparently stowed it away at Mount Vernon.

The curator found it and returned it in 2010.