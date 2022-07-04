(WYTV)-Some 4th of July facts, only two men signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776.

John Hancock and Charles Thompson, everyone else signed it within the next few weeks.

It wasn’t common to celebrate for the first few decades of America’s independence. The 4th wasn’t an official holiday until 1870, then it became the most popular nonreligious celebration in the United States. Denmark, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and, yes, even England actually have their own 4th of July celebrations to honor their citizens who left home for America, and to keep American tourists happy.

One president was born on the 4th of July, America’s 30th, Calvin Coolidge, in 1872. 31 towns in this country contain the word ‘liberty.’

The largest is Liberty, Missouri, population, 33,000. It’s a tradition in New England to eat salmon on the 4th of July, and that dates back centuries.

There is something written on the back of the Declaration of Independence, a simple message written upside-down across the bottom and it reads, “Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776.”

No one knows who wrote this or when, but it may have been added as a label during the Revolutionary War. We had to roll up the document and carry it around to make sure the British never found it.

The British captured one signer of the Declaration, an attorney from New Jersey, Richard Stockton…the Brits eventually paroled him and burned all his property. Of the 56 signers, the youngest were Thomas Lynch Jr. and Edward Rutledge of South Carolina, both only 26.

Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania was the oldest signer at 70 years old.

The Declaration of Independence was written on a laptop, Thomas Jefferson used a small writing desk that could fit over his lap. People at the time called it a “laptop.”