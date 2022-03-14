(WYTV)- Here are some fun facts about Lent.



Lent is the 40 weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Easter. Sundays are not included in the 40 day count.



When Lent started, it was only 36 days. The church later changed it to 40, a significant number for Christians.

Catholics started the tradition of Lent around the year 325 and it spread through other Christian denominations, including the Western Orthodox Churches, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians and Anglicans, among others.



Lent comes from the Middle English word “lente,” which means springtime. One of Lent’s central components is fasting. In the Catholic tradition, you didn’t eat meat from any warm-blooded animal during Lent….the rule now is abstain from meat on Fridays.



Catholics can eat fish or other cold blooded animals, which is why some fast food restaurants have specials on fish sandwiches during Lent. Violet is the official church color of Lent, and Lent doesn’t actually end on Easter; it ends on Holy Thursday, the day Jesus has His Last Supper.



What is fasting for Catholics? That’s one regular sized meal and two small meals a day. Christians sacrifice during Lent, perhaps some food. Chocolate is the number one food most people say they’re willing to give up during Lent.