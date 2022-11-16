Ken Jennings is a co-host of the popular game show Jeopardy! He’s a Mormon genius who won 74 games in 2004, he took home four and a half million dollars.

Does anyone remember the answer that tripped him up? Here’s the answer: “Most of this firm’s 70,000 seasonal white collar employees work only four months of the year.” Jennings, perhaps thinking of the Christmas holidays, wrote: “What is Fed Ex?”

He should have thought about tax season. The correct question: “What is H and R Block?”

But the tax preparing company was so thrilled to be mentioned, it offered to do Ken’s taxes and offer tax advice for free for the rest of his life. As of this year, H and R Block still does Jenning’s taxes.

And a Jeopardy! fun fact: what’s the maximum amount you can win in a single game?

You must answer every question correctly, land on the Daily Double questions last in each round and bet the maximum amount in Final Jeopardy, then you can take home $566,400.

Jennings won two and a half million dollars on the show.