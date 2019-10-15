Frosty early; but a sunny Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Frost advisory until 9am for the Valley. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. You’ll need a heavier coat for the morning, and a hat and gloves if the kids are standing out for the bus this morning. Partly cloudy with sunshine today. Heating up into the mid 60’s by this afternoon. Increasing clouds into the early evening with rain showers developing late. Low in the upper 40’s.

WEDNESDAY RUSH HOUR SHOWERS LIKELY

Expect showers and a chance for a thunderstorm overnight. Showers likely for the morning commute Wednesday. Isolated light rain into the afternoon. High in the mid 50’s. Lower 40’s with a chance for a few isolated showers Wednesday night.

CHILLY THURSDAY WITH LAKE-ENHANCED LIGHT RAIN

Spotty showers possible Thursday, mainly in the morning. Cool, with a high in the upper 40’s. Upper 30’s into Friday morning and partly cloudy.

DRY AND WARMING THIS WEEKEND

Upper 50’s for Friday and partly sunny. Mid to upper 30’s into Saturday morning. Mostly sunny and low to mid 60’s Saturday. Partly cloudy and mid 40’s into Sunday morning. High near 70° into Sunday afternoon. Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower late day. Mid 50’s and a chance for showers Sunday night. Upper 60’s with rain or thunderstorms for Monday. Low 50° Monday night into Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for isolated showers next Tuesday, high in the low to mid 60’s.