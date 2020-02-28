Frigid Friday, but warming up late weekend

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

COLD this morning! We’re in the teens and wind chills in the lower single digits! Light snow fell overnight, some spots up to an inch. Isolated snow showers, little accumulation today with some breaks for sunshine at times. Mainly cloudy. High Friday in the upper 20’s.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY TONIGHT

Chance for light snow showers Friday night, low in the upper teens. Wind chills in the single-digits.

ANOTHER COLD DAY SATURDAY

Chance for a few snow showers early Saturday, mainly cloudy. High in the upper 20’s. Cold into Sunday morning, with a low in the upper teens.



WARMING UP SUNDAY AND DAMP BUT MILD EARLY WEEK

Warming Sunday, with a high around 40°. Mainly cloudy with some sunshine breaks. Warmer into Monday morning, low in the mid 30’s.

Cloudy Monday, with rain showers developing. High in the mid 40’s. Overnight temperatures hold in the mid 40’s as another push of warmer air moves in.

Scattered rain showers Monday night and Tuesday. Monday night low in the low to mid 40’s. Tuesday high in the lower 50’s. Tuesday night low in the mid 30’s with a scattered rain showers. Wednesday high in the low to mid 50’s with a chance for a few showers in the morning. Mid 30’s into Thursday morning, with a chance for a rain or snow mix. Colder Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Chance for snow or rain showers.