(WYTV)- We’re not sure why Friday the 13th has become notorious in this country.

Some look to the bible: Jesus was crucified on a Friday, and there were 13 guests at the Last Supper the night before his crucifixion.

13 dinner guests means one will die before the year is out.

Mark Twain was once invited to be the 13th guest at a dinner party. He went and survived but later said it was unlucky, they only had food for 12.

On Friday the 13th, the French king gave orders to arrest hundreds of Knights Templar in France..and make sure they never saw Saturday, the 14th.

How often does this date come around? All years will have at least one Friday the 13th but never more than three.

For a month to have a Friday the 13th, the month must begin on a Sunday. On a Friday, April the 13th 2029, the asteroid Apophis will swing close to Earth, the latest calculations show it will miss us.

The Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel offers special zombie, vampire, and “Rocky Horror” themed ceremonies on Friday the 13th.

And consider Taylor Swift. The singer was born on the 13th, turned 13 on Friday the 13th and her first album went gold in 13 weeks.

Each time she’s won something at an awards show, she was sitting in either the 13th row, the 13th seat, or in the 13th section.