TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly cloudy. We’re in the lower 30’s. Chance for a light, wintry mix early this morning.
ROADS COULD BE SLICK WITH A LIGHT GLAZE!
Chance for a few snow showers or flurries into the afternoon. Little accumulation expected. High in the mid 30’s.
SLIGHT WINTRY MIX CHANCE AGAIN TOMORROW MORNING
Mostly cloudy tonight. Small risk for a few rain showers with a wintry mix into morning. (30%)
Low in the lower 30’s.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Small chance for a wintry mix early. High around 40°.
NICE WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Partly sunny. High in the lower 40’s Thursday.
Mostly cloudy skies Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s.
BEAUTIFUL FRIDAY! High in the lower 50’s.
MILD BUT DAMP SATURDAY, FALLING TEMPERATURES SUNDAY
Saturday will be mild, but rain showers developing into the afternoon. High in the upper 40’s.
Scattered rain showers and mild Saturday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.
Rain likely Sunday, mixing and changing to snow into the afternoon. Falling temperatures from mid 40’s to mid 30’s into the afternoon.
SCATTERED SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers Monday, high in the low to mid 30’s.
Freezing drizzle chance early Tuesday
Warming trend starting Wednesday
