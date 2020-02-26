Fog with afternoon rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and drizzle chance this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s this morning. Rain likely by mid morning. A damp afternoon, with ongoing rain and temperatures

in the mid 40’s. Winds pick up tonight and temperatures drop to bring a rain/snow mix. Wind gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Becoming all snow late tonight and overnight. Be alert for snow squalls which could reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile. 1″ to 2″ possible into Thursday morning. Colder overnight, with a low in the low to mid 20’s.



WINDY AND UNSEASONABLY COLD THURSDAY

Cold and blustery Thursday, with snow showers likely. Light accumulation. Wind gusts up to 35 mph possible Thursday. High in the mid 20’s. Wind chill values in the lower teens.



WATCHING FOR LAKE EFFECT SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY

Lake effect snow showers possible Thursday night and cold. Low in the upper teens. Chance for isolated snow showers Friday, and a high in the mid 20’s. Isolated snow shower chance Friday night, cold, with a low in the upper teens. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance for isolated snow showers. High in the upper 20’s. Cold Saturday night, low in the middle teens.



WARMING SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEK

Warmer on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low to mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy and a low around 20° into Monday morning.

Cloudy on Monday with rain chance developing into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 40’s. Chance for rain showers Monday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Scattered rain and warmer Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s. Chance for rain Tuesday night, low around 40°.

Mostly cloudy and a few scattered showers Wednesday, high in the upper 50’s.