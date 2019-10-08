FOG ADVISORY EARLY TUESDAY

Mostly sunny the rest of the week!

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR THE VALLEY THIS MORNING.

Visibility down to near zero in low-lying areas and in the rural areas especially. Cooler this morning, with temperatures in the lower 40’s to upper 40’s around the Valley. Grab a coat and your sunglasses before heading out this morning. A sunny and seasonal weather day today, with a warmer high in the mid to upper 60’s. Mainly clear with patchy fog Wednesday morning. Low in the low to mid 40’s.

DRY AND WARMING THROUGH THE WEEK

Mostly sunny and upper 60’s for Wednesday. Mid to upper 40’s into Thursday morning. Sunshine and a high around 70° for Thursday. Thursday night low in the mid to upper 40’s. Friday sunshine and clouds and a high in the lower 70’s. Dry with increasing clouds Friday night. Low in the upper 40’s.

DAMP WEATHER FOR THE FIRST PART OF THE WEEKEND

Rain chance for Saturday, with thunderstorms possible. High in the lower 60’s. Chilly into Sunday morning, low around 40. Chance for light scattered rain Saturday night. Sunny and cool for Sunday, high in the upper 50’s.