(WYTV) Are you fit as a fiddle today?

How fit is a fiddle?

The ‘fiddle’ we’re talking about is a kind of less classy violin.

We see the phrase fine as a fiddle in 1603. Does it mean the fiddle you’re playing is in fine shape, good and strong like you are? The phrase fit as a fiddle dates back to the 1600s in British English, but it meant something slightly different back then.

The word fit had nothing to do with health but it meant well-suited, built for a particular purpose, the way we would say fit for a purpose. And we like alliteration: two “f’s” fit and fiddle. A violin, or fiddle, is a beautiful instrument fit to make a certain sound. But then fit came to mean ‘in good physical shape’ and so fit as a fiddle came to mean ‘in good condition physically’.



We’ve also used fit as a flea, again the alliteration, and watching a flea jump, that had to mean it’s fit.

The Australians used to say fit as a bull, no alliteration there.

And for some reason, the British said fit as a trout in the late 19th century. But if you really feel fit, try this expression from 1988: ‘as fit as a ballroom full of quicksteps’. Now, that’s in shape!