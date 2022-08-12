Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

Ornithologists, they study birds, use Cheetos to study crows. They’re one of the birds’ favorite snacks.

According to a study done in 2010, people who can speak several languages almost always swear in their native tongue.

In 2007, the end of Daylight Saving Time jumped from the last Sunday in October to the first Sunday in November.

The big candy companies had lobbied for this change to get trick-or-treaters an extra hour of daylight.

Was Duncan Hines a real person?

Yes, he was a popular restaurant critic from Kentucky who also wrote a book of hotel recommendations. He died in 1959.

Dust storms on Mars are a big deal: in 2018, one storm was the size of North America and Russia combined.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture. It lost to The Silence of the Lambs.

A black cat crossing your path (from right to left) is considered good luck in Germany.

You pop your collar and you’re cool that started when tennis players did that to keep their necks from getting sunburnt.

Wisdom teeth serve no purpose as early humans’ brains grew bigger, the space in our mouths grew smaller, crowding out this third set of molars.

18% of Americans claim to have seen or felt the presence of a ghost.

The Oscar statue may be priceless to a winner but the actual trophy has a raw value of about $600.

George Washington was among America’s largest whiskey producers.

And Forrest Mars who created Peanut M&M’s, was allergic to peanuts.

Fish cough.