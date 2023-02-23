Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) — The Pew Research Center is back with the new generation groupings, you know: Baby Boomers, Millennials — just who is who? And Pew has added a new category: Generation Alpha.

Here are the latest definitions.

The Silent Generation: Born 1928-1945 (78-95 years old)

Baby Boomers: Born 1946-1964 (59-77 years old)

Gen X: Born 1965-1980 (43-58 years old)

Millennials: Born 1981-1996 (27-42 years old)

Gen Z: Born 1997-2012 (11-26 years old)

Gen Alpha: Born early 2010s-2025 (0-about 10 years old)

When Pew Research revised its guidelines in 2018, there was no Gen Z or Gen Alpha — if you were born after 1996, you were a “Post-Millennial.”

But Pew says Gen Z is now an economic and cultural force that deserves its own category as teenagers or young adults are setting fashion trends, firing up political movements and relying on tech.

On 9/11, the Iraq War and the economic recession of 2008 affected the Millenials.

Gen Z has little memory of those and doesn’t care — it’s the first generation totally immersed in the internet since birth.

As for Gen Alpha, you can call it Generation Glass — its members have been staring at screens since they were born.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha: the new influencers.