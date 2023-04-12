(WYTV)- A British meteorologist names Clement Wragge began the practice of naming hurricanes in 1887.

He used names taken from Greek and Roman mythology, but it never really caught on.

Naming hurricanes was just not that common. The Second World War changed that when Army Air Force and Navy meteorologists started naming naming tropical cyclones after their wives and girlfriends back home.

They started an unambiguous way, a clear way, to refer to bad weather that could affect American ships and planes. In 1953, the National Weather Service which was then called the United States Weather Bureau, decided to follow this practice.

The Service has given a name to every hurricane since, but, for the first 25 years, only named the storms after women. In 1969, the National Organization for Women said stop that…but it wasn’t until 1979 that the National Weather Service agreed and called every other storm by a man’s name, starting with Hurricane Bob in July.

And a curious note: Smithsonian magazine tells us that one study found people tended to underestimate storms that were given feminine names. They’ll run from Hurricane Christopher, not so much from Hurricane Christina.