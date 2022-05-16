What did moms do before we had formula and a new mother couldn’t breastfeed her own baby or just didn’t want to?

The answer…for thousands of years….was wet nursing.

A wet nurse is a woman who breastfeeds another’s child, a very common practice before the feeding bottle and formula.

Wet nursing began as early as 2000 BC and went well into the 20th century.

In 1865 a chemist named Justus Freiherr von Liebig created, patented, and marketed one of the first baby formulas made of cow’s milk, wheat and malt flour.

In just 20 years, we had some 27 patented types of infant food…but none very nutritious.

And also during the mid 1800’s, the French began to put those first formulas into glass bottles.

But it took until the 1950’s before we had a really dependable rubber nipple on that glass bottle and a formula that was a perfectly good alternative to breast milk.

Somehow, mankind survived.