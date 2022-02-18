(WYTV)- You’ve probably heard of the Republican Party being referred to as the “GOP.”

But what does GOP stand for?

GOP means “Grand Old Party” and is often used interchangeably with the word Republican.

The Republicans trace their roots back to the mid 1850s. The original Republican Party was made up mostly of abolitionists opposed to slavery in the South.

The first Republican presidential nominee was John Charles Fremont in 1856, he lost. The second was Abraham Lincoln in 1860, he won.

The acronym dates back to the 1870s, when some people began referring to the Republican party as the gallant old party, gallant because Republicans saved the Union in the Civil War against the slave holding rebels, all Democrats.

After the Civil War, Republicans saw their political influence grow and in 1888 a writer for the Chicago Tribune called Republicans members of the “Grand Old Party.” The phrase was shortened and GOP began showing up in stories about Republicans. It stuck.

But, a poll in 2011 showed almost half of Republicans didn’t know what the letters stood for. They guessed “Government of the People,” “Grumpy Old People,” and “God’s Own Party.” And, in the early years of the automobile, if your car failed to start and you called it a GOP. Get out and push.