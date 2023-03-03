(WYTV)- You walk into a huge, modern shopping mall, maybe you’re after just one thing, and the Gruen Effect hits you, sometimes called the Gruen Transfer…it’s on purpose.

The Gruen Transfer is named after Victor Gruen, an influential architect of early shopping malls, born Vienna, Austria, 1903, died 1980.

The ‘Gruen Transfer’ is the point at which a shopper becomes slightly confused, overwhelmed and susceptible to advertising, promotion and persuasion. As Gruen himself wrote to retailers in 1941: you must make the window-shopper push your doors open and change him into a customer, make that step as easy as possible.

Modern mall and store designers are well aware of this phenomenon and they deliberately create spaces designed to trigger this mental state. You may find a mall deliberately difficult to navigate and the same with the individual stores to keep you there as long as possible and keep shopping.

Between 1970 and 2015, the number of malls in the United States grew at more than twice the rate of the population. And now shopping websites bring the Gruen Transfer online.

You could log onto Amazon to buy books, then find yourself clicking one of countless products on page after page.

That’s Gruen at work, it will be hard but stick to your shopping list.