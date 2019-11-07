Falling temps with rain to snow Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

A cold front will be moving through the Valley today. Rain showers this morning. We have temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. Rain will start to mix with snow showers late morning and change to all snow for a few hours this afternoon. Snow showers begin to taper off into the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures steady in the low 40’s this morning and then falling into the lower 30’s by dusk. A dusting to up to 1″ possible where snow persists longer this afternoon.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW TONIGHT

Tonight will be colder with scattered lake effect snow showers. 1″ or less. Isolated pockets of up to 2″ where snow bands persist.

Low in the low to mid 20’s.

COLD FRIDAY

Scattered lake effect snow showers for Friday, mainly in the morning. High only in the mid 30’s. Partly cloudy and cold for Friday night, low in the lower 20’s. Partly sunny on Saturday. High in the upper 30’s.

BRIEFLY WARMING, STILL BELOW AVERAGE

A warm front will move North through the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Not as cold Saturday night, low in the lower 30’s. Sunday high in the mid 40’s with late day rain or snow showers possible as the cold front approaches.

RECORD LOW HIGH TEMPS POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Temperatures usually average around 50° into the afternoon this time of year. We’ll be 20°+ colder than that for next week. Sunday night Low around 30° into Monday morning for Veteran’s Day. Scattered snow showers are likely with a colder day. High in the mid 30’s. Low to mid 20’s into Tuesday morning. Chance for isolated snow showers and mostly cloudy. Tuesday high around 30°, with a few snow showers possible. We may set some records for low maximum daytime temperatures. Low in the mid to upper teens into Wednesday morning. Wednesday high temperatures only managing to get to the mid 20’s! Chance for a few snow flurries and mainly cloudy.