Falling temperatures with scattered showers for your Monday

Cooler weather will stick around for the first half of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Isolated showers possible tonight…cooler with lows in the mid 40s
— Cloudy and cool with chances for isolated showers Monday…an early-day high in the upper 40s with temps falling to near 40 in the afternoon
— Mostly cloudy and still cool Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s
— Chance for isolated showers Wednesday…highs around 50
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs in the mid 50s
— Partly sunny and milder Friday…highs around 60
— A chance for rain showers next Saturday…highs in the low 60s
— Scattered showers possible next Sunday…highs in the upper 50s