Falling temperatures Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Falling temperatures today. We’re still in the 40’s but temperatures will fall into the lower 30’s by late day. Breezy, with winds gusting up to 20mph. Chance for light rain, or snow as temperatures fall through the day. Partly to mostly cloudy and colder tonight. Low in the lower 20’s with wind chills in the mid teens.

CHILLY BUT DRY WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and chilly Wednesday. Still breezy, with high in the upper 20’s. Partly cloudy and cold into Thursday morning, low in the middle teens. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 30’s for Thursday. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 20’s for Thursday night into Friday morning.



WARMING FRIDAY

Warmer on Friday, with a high in the lower 40’s. Partly sunny with a slight chance for a late day shower. Showers likely into Friday evening, low in the low to mid 30’s.



DAMP WEATHER FOR SATURDAY; COOLER SUNDAY

Shower chance for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies, high in the lower 40’s. Low in the lower 30’s Saturday night, with a chance for rain or snow showers. Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated rain or snow for Sunday, high in the upper 30’s. Mid to upper 20’s for Sunday night, chance for isolated snow showers.

CHILLY TO START THE WEEK

Monday will be cooler, with a high in the mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy and a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. Low Monday night in the mid 20’s. Mid 30’s for Tuesday with a chance for a few snow showers.