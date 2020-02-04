Falling temperatures and rain Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mild this morning, with temperatures in the upper 50’s! Chance for a stray sprinkle or light rain shower this morning. Rain chance ramps up to an 80% likelihood into Tuesday afternoon, with early temperatures peaking in the upper 50’s, but falling temperatures into the afternoon. 5pm temperatures in the upper 30’s. Rain could start to mix with wet snow into the late afternoon and evening.



MESSY NIGHT TONIGHT & SLICK TRAVEL INTO WEDNESDAY

Rain/snow mix tonight, with pockets of sleet or freezing rain also in the mix. Slick roads are likely late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Low in the upper 20’s.

Chance for light snow Wednesday, with a high in the low to mid 30’s. Snow showers possible Wednesday night. Low in the upper 20’s.



WINTRY MIX TO RAIN FOR THURSDAY

Snow mixes with and changes to rain Thursday, high in the upper 40’s. Rain likely, mixing with snow showers into Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



COLDER WITH SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY

Friday we’ll see snow showers. High in the low to mid 30’s. Low to mid 20’s into Saturday morning with a chance for light snow.

SEASONAL WEEKEND WITH SNOW AT TIMES

Chance for snow showers Saturday, high in the mid 30’s. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers Sunday, high in the mid 30’s. Mid 20’s into Monday morning and a chance for light snow.

Upper 30’s for Monday with a chance for rain or snow showers.