Falling temperature Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Light rain for this morning and mild temperatures. Don’t get used to it, we’ll be cooling throughout the day. Light rain and gusty winds for the morning hours. We start to dry out mid morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. As far as temperatures, we’ll start very early in the upper 40’s, but fall into the mid to upper 30’s into early afternoon. Partly cloudy with patchy fog tonight, colder, with a low in the mid 20’s.



NEXT STORM ON DECK FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Early fog for Saturday, with increasing clouds and rain developing into the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Rain mixes with snow into the evening hours. Overnight into Sunday we’ll see a change to all snow showers. Accumulation looks light, around a half inch. Low Saturday night in the lower 30’s. A few flurries possible early Sunday, partly sunny otherwise. High in the low to mid 40’s. Lower 30’s into Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies.

WARMING TREND EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the mid 40’s. Mid 30’s and partly cloudy Monday night as warm air continues to stream into the region. Becoming cloudy Tuesday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Mid 30’s Tuesday night with rain showers likely. Scattered rain and snow showers for Wednesday, high around 50°. Colder going into Thanksgiving morning. Mostly cloudy Thanksgiving, high in the upper 30’s. Mid 30’s for Black Friday and partly sunny skies.