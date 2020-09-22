Fall starts with seasonal temperatures

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Fall officially arrives at 9:30 this morning. It feels like it, with temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Clear with isolated patchy frost this morning.
Sunny today with a high around 70°.
Clear skies tonight with a warmer low in the upper 40’s.
WARMING TREND FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK
Warmer with sunny skies Wednesday, and a high in the mid 70’s.
Partly cloudy with a low in the low to mid 50’s.
Sun and clouds for Thursday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.
Mid 50’s and partly cloudy skies Thursday night.
Upper 70’s for Friday and sunshine and clouds.
Mostly clear skies Friday night. Low in the mid 50’s.
WEEKEND WEATHER
Upper 70’s Saturday, continued sunshine.
Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
Chance for showers Sunday. Cooler high in the low to mid 70’s.
Lower 50’s Sunday night with a few isolated showers.
SHOWER CHANCE AND COOLER NEXT WEEK
High around 70° Monday with a chance for a few showers. Upper 40’s with a few isolated showers Monday night. Upper 40’s with a shower chance Monday night. Cool with showers likely and a high in the low to mid 60’s on Tuesday.
