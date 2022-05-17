(WYTV)- Climbing season has begun on Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on the planet, 29,000, that’s 20 Empire State Buildings stacked on top of each other, all wrapped in snow and ice, bitter cold and constant winds.

In the 69 years since Edmund Hillary and his Nepalese partner, Tenzing Norgay, reached the top, the first to do so, a lot has changed. In May 2019, several climbers died on Everest’s slopes, after crowds of people became stuck on a path leading to the summit, a human traffic jam on an exposed ridge, about 320 people waiting in line near the top of the mountain in an area known as the “death zone.”

At least 250 people have died on Everest since the Hillary expedition in 1953. People fall, avalanches bury them, altitude sickness drops them, not to mention exposure, heart attacks and exhaustion.

The ways up are well-known and often crowded. We use helicopters to scout possible new routes. Camps on the way up now have WiFi and are staffed with medical personnel.

Cell phone service is available on Everest, even at the summit.

Oxygen bottles are lighter today, polarized lenses protect eyes against possible snow blindness, climbers snack on protein bars, sports drinks and trail mix.

It still takes several weeks to make the trek and it’s still expensive: the average cost for an expedition to Everest in 2017 cost a single climber at least $45,000.

And when you reach the summit, don’t forget to take a selfie. Every successful climber does.