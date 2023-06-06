(WYTV)- Tuesdays can be fun.

Tuesday, in English, gets its name from a Norse god. Other languages took it from Latin for the Roman god of war, Mars.

So we have “Mardi” in French, “Martes” in Spanish, and “Martedi” in Italian.

For many employees, Tuesday is apparently the most productive day of the working week.

But Tuesday is also the day with the highest number of job applications. Tuesday is the day of the week that is least likely to be Christmas Eve, but it has the second highest chance of being Christmas, the first is Thursday.

For both the Greeks and the Spanish, their unlucky day is Tuesday, the 13th. But it was lucky for astronomer William Hershel who discovered the planet Uranus on Tuesday, March 13, 1781.

Tuesday, October 29, 1929, is Black Tuesday, the day of the great stock market crash. D-Day, June 6th, 1944 was a Tuesday.

Many states choose to hold their Presidential primary elections on Super Tuesday. The second Tuesday of every month is commonly known as Patch Tuesday, the day Microsoft releases its patches.

Pancake Day is always a Tuesday.