(WYTV)- The Westminster Dog Show is a competition held each year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Last year and this year it was held at an estate in Tanneytown The Westminster Kennel Club began in New York in the 1870’s. Westminster was the name of a long gone hotel in Manhattan.

The dog show is America’s second-oldest continuously run sporting event, behind the Kentucky Derby.

Think of it as the dog world’s Super Bowl. Thousands of dogs representing hundreds of breeds from across the nation compete: how agile are they, how well do they obey?

There is no prize money, the money can come later from breeding. That’s the point of the show: the winner is picked on its ability to breed well and improve the next generation of dogs.

The show in Tarrytown, New York last year and this year allowed it to be held outdoors for the first time.

In 2009, a 10-year-old Sussex spaniel named Stump broke the record for oldest dog ever to win “Best in Show.” He later appeared on the cover of AARP magazine.

The winner of the Westminster Dog Show traditionally eats a celebratory lunch at Sardi’s, breaking New York City’s health codes which prevent animals from entering restaurants.