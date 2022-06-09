(WYTV)- We’ve all heard the expression a “penny for your thoughts,” a way of asking what’s on your mind.

Our money once said the opposite. In 1787, the very first American coin was the Franklin cent named for its designer Ben Franklin, and imprinted on it was the saying “Mind your business.”

It costs two cents to make a one penny, it costs seven cents to make a nickel. The company that makes Monopoly, Hasbro, has printed more Monopoly money than you’ll find in the US Federal Reserve.

Hasbro prints 30 billion dollars in monopoly money each year, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing only turns out 974 million dollars. “Money is the root of all evil” is not exactly correct. It came from the Bible but 1st Timothy 6:10 states, “For the love of money is the root of all evil.”

Depending on its denomination, a bill doesn’t last that long. The Federal Reserve estimates it: $1 bill lasts six and a half years at most, some last only 18 months. The $5 bill may last four and a half years, the $10 bill five years , the 20 in your pocket close to eight years, your 50’s will last a dozen years and your $100 bills 23 years.

Oh, the 2 dollar bill? Six years. Money is not paper, it’s 75% cotton and 25% linen.

Back in the days of Benjamin Franklin, people would even repair torn bills with a needle and a thread.

The security threads on bills glow differently.

Under ultraviolet light, each of the security threads shines with a different color, depending on the denomination, one’s and two’s do not have have this thread.

The whole idea is to protect them from counterfeiting and who’s going to bother with a fake Washington or a fake Thomas Jefferson?