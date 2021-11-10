Facts about dogs and aging

(WYTV)- From Pet MD:
Do you know how old your dog is? Here are a few tips to help you tell.
- First, look at your dog’s teeth.
- Puppies get all their baby teeth by eight weeks old and permanent teeth start to appear at 3½ months, they’re all in by seven months. They will stay clean and white until the dog’s a year old.
- From age one to three, the teeth start to turn dull. From three to five years, all the teeth show show tartar build-up and wear.
- After your dog is five years old, the teeth will look very worn and possibly diseased.
- Older dogs’ eyes sometimes develop a hardening of the lens protein and appear cloudy although they still see well enough.
- Some dogs begin to gray when they’re about seven to ten years old.
- The muzzle usually turns the grayest.
- If your older dog seems to be turning more aggressive or isn’t following commands, check it’s hearing.
- As dogs age they often lose some of their hearing. They turn aggressive because they can’t hear people approaching and they’re startled, and the dog that no longer follows commands simply doesn’t hear them.
- The American Kennel Club has a chart listing your dog’s age in human years depending on its size.
- Smaller dogs tend to live longer than large dogs.