Facts about dogs and aging

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- Lash Bragan has made it his mission to make sure every military veteran who has passed on receives a live rendition of taps, no matter what the circumstance may be.

Taps is the nation's official "Song of Remembrance," and serves as a tribute for those who've died for their country. This song takes up most of Bragan's free time as he sounds taps for as many veterans as he can.