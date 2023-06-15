It’s time for banana facts!

Half of those allergic to latex are often allergic to bananas, they share the same proteins.

We used to eat a sweeter and creamier banana up until 1965, then a plague wiped out much of the crop across Central and Southern America, and growers switched to a new variety, the kind we eat today, the Cavendish.

The banana is scientifically a berry, to be a berry, the fruit must contain seeds inside, which the banana does. A U.S. study found that bananas can actually help lower your risk of stroke and heart attack because of the potassium they contain.

Singers Alicia Keys, Adele, and Katy Perry all have bananas backstage, part of their demands when performing. The 1971 Woody Allen movie, “Bananas,” is in the American Film Institute’s 100 Years 100 laughs category.

Ugandans eat the most bananas of anyone in the world, a pound and a third every day. The oils inside a banana’s skin can actually help inflammation and itching from insect bites.

Green bananas have a lot of starch, as the fruit yellows, this starch turns into sugars. The world record for peeling and eating a banana: eight gone in 60 seconds. The “largest bunch of bananas” record: 473 individual bananas weighing 287 lbs, grown in the Canary Islands.

The banana is 75% water, the cucumber is 96%.

The Latin name for banana is “musa sapientum,” which translates to the fruit of the wise men.

Polish your handbags or shoes with the inside of banana peels, rub them on and wipe them off with a cloth.

The polysaccharide molecules in the banana peel make it slippery.