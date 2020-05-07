Early sunshine with isolated afternoon shower Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Freeze warning for Mercer and Lawrence counties, and a frost advisory for NorthEast Ohio until 9am. Translation, it’s cold outside! Mostly clear and temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds into the afternoon. We could have isolated showers into the afternoon, a 30% chance. High today in the lower 60’s.



CHILLY TONIGHT WITH SPRINKLES

Isolated shower chance tonight. Chilly low in the mid 30’s.



COLDER, WITH RAIN DEVELOPING FRIDAY MID-MORNING

Dry early Friday, with rain developing mid morning. Showers changing to a rain / snow mix into the afternoon. Chilly, with a high in the low to mid 40’s



SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY NIGHT AND COLD SATURDAY

Cold for Friday night, with isolated snow showers. Low in the mid to upper 20’s. Cold for Saturday, with light snow and rain mix. Cold into Sunday morning. Low in the lower 30’s and mostly cloudy.



MAINLY DRY FOR MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY

Warmer for Mother’s day with a chance for a late day shower. High around 50°. Patchy frost with a few flurries. Low in the mid 30’s.



ISOLATED SNOW/RAIN MIX MONDAY

Cooler Monday, with isolated rain/snow mix. High in the mid to upper 40’s. Patchy frost and partly cloudy Monday night, low around 30°.



DRY AND WARMING MID-WEEK

Dry weather and partly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Low 50’s for Tuesday. Upper 50’s for Wednesday. Warmer for Thursday, high in the mid 60’s. Overnight temperatures in the low to mid 30’s.