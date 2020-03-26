Early sunshine with increasing clouds Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Plenty of sunshine this morning, temperatures heating up into the low to mid 60’s. Clouds increase

into the afternoon. Toward dusk we’ll see a chance for an isolated light rain shower.



RAINY NIGHT TONIGHT

Rain is likely deeper into the evening. Showers and a chance for a weak thunderstorm.

Low in the mid 40’s.



RAIN LIKELY EARLY FRIDAY

Early showers likely Friday, with a chance for a shower into the afternoon. High Friday in the upper 50’s.



DAMP WEEKEND AHEAD

A series of storm systems will impact the Valley Friday night through Sunday. Up to 2″ of rain, and isolated areas could see higher amounts.

Rain is likely deep into the evening and overnight Friday night. Low in the mid 40’s.

Rain ongoing for Saturday, with a chance for thunderstorms into the late afternoon. Ponding on roads is likely.

Scattered showers likely Saturday night, with thunderstorm chance. Low in the mid to upper 50’s. Rain likely Sunday as a cold front pushes East through the Valley. Rain risk drops off into the afternoon.



COOLING SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY

Expect early day high in the lower 60’s, with temperatures falling into the afternoon. Colder with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night. Low around 40°. Slight chance for a morning sprinkle Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high around 50°.