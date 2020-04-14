Early sunshine with cool temperatures Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly this morning. We’re about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Monday morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s. Partly cloudy skies this morning, with wind chills in the upper 20’s. Winds have died off, just a light breeze for today. Look for increasing clouds into the afternoon. Deep into the afternoon we have a slight chance for a light rain shower or sprinkle. Cooler than normal today, with highs only in the mid 40’s. We’re usually in the upper 50’s.



COOL WITH SLIGHT FLURRY CHANCE TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a few flurries, low in the upper 20’s.



AFTERNOON RAIN TURNING TO MIX WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon rain showers into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 40’s. Isolated late day shower could mix with light snow. Mid to upper 20’s overnight into Thursday morning with a chance for a few snow showers.



MAINLY DRY THURSDAY, WITH A MIX ON FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy Thursday and a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. High in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a chance for snow showers as we get closer to dawn on Friday. Low in the lower 30’s.



WARMER BUT ISOLATED RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Warmer for Saturday, but still cool for the season, high in the upper 40’s with a few isolated rain showers. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the mid 30’s. Cloudy on Sunday with a high in the mid 50’s and 40% chance for isolated showers at times. Mid to upper 30’s Sunday night, with isolated showers.



DRY FOR THE START OF THE WEEK

Mostly cloudy for Monday, high in the mid 50’s. Cloudy and mid to upper 30’s Monday night. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s.