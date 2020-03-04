Early sunshine turns to afternoon showers Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

We’re in the mid 30’s and partly cloudy skies this morning. Cooler but still mild Wednesday, high in the low to mid 40’s. A few showers develop into the afternoon, with skies clearing into early evening. Chilly into Thursday morning, with skies clearing. Low in the mid 20’s.



DRY THURSDAY AHEAD OF RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT

Sunshine and clouds Thursday, high in the upper 40’s. Cloudy Thursday night with a rain chance overnight, mixing with snow into early Friday. Low Thursday night in the lower 30’s. A snow/rain mix for early Friday. Becoming all rain into late morning and afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Cold into Saturday morning, with lows in the lower 20’s.



NICE WEEKEND

Sunshine and clouds Saturday, high in the upper 30’s. Saturday night partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 20’s. A surge of southerly air brings temperatures up for Sunday with sun and clouds. High in the lower 50’s. Mild into Monday morning with lows in the upper 30’s and mostly cloudy skies.



MILD WITH SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE MONDAY LATE DAY

Partly sunny Monday with an afternoon rain shower chance. High in the mid 50’s. Upper 30’s into Tuesday morning, with a chance for an isolated shower. Shower chance for Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, high around 40°.