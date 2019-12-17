Early Snow Showers Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Winter Weather Advisory until 1pm this afternoon. Add extra time for travel this morning. Rain changed to sleet and freezing rain overnight. Untreated surfaces will be glazed with ice. Be alert for changing road conditions. Temperatures steady at 30°. Look for wintry mix changing to snow showers. Light accumulation of an inch or less. Blustery today, with winds gusting up to 20mph at times. Snow showers taper early afternoon. Mostly cloudy for the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures today only in the low to mid 30’s.



COLDER TONIGHT

Colder tonight, with a low in the lower 20’s. Wet surfaces could re-freeze overnight. Snow showers develop overnight into Wednesday Daybreak. Light accumulation of an inch or less.



SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY WEDNESDAY

Slick roads possible for Wednesday morning as well. Chance for occasional snow showers Wednesday, high only making it into the mid to upper 20’s. Frigid going into Thursday morning, low in the lower teens.

COLD BUT DRY PATTERN MID-WEEK

Partly sunny and cold for Thursday, high in the low to mid 20’s. Chilly and partly cloudy into Friday morning, low in the mid to upper teens.

WARMING UP FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and a high in the mid 30’s Saturday. Mid 20’s and mostly cloudy Saturday night. High in the low to mid 40’s for Sunday and partly sunny. Mid 20’s into Monday morning and partly sunny. Monday partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 40’s. Low in the lower 30’s into Tuesday morning.



WHITE CHRISTMAS DOESN’T LOOK PROBABLE THIS YEAR

Partly sunny and mild for Tuesday, mid 40’s. TUESDAY

