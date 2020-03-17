Early shower chance Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Warmer this morning with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or isolated light rain. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Rain risk until 10am, then partly sunny for the rest of the day. High in the upper 40’s.



COLDER TONIGHT

Clearing and colder for tonight, with a low around 30°.



LATE DAY RAIN FOR WEDNESDAY

Early sunshine for Wednesday, with increasing clouds and a chance for a late day shower tomorrow. High in the lower 50’s. Rain is likely Wednesday night, with a mild low in the mid 40’s.



STORMS COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE TO END THE WEEK

Scattered rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday. High in the mid to upper 60’s. Warm Thursday night, with a low around 60°. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Strong storms are possible.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for Friday, with possible strong storms as a cold front approaches the Valley. WIndy. High in the upper 60’s. Early shower or storm chance Friday night. Windy conditions and skies clearing overnight.



TEMPERATURES PLUNGE FRIDAY NIGHT AND A COOL WEEKEND

Much colder into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 20’s.

Upper 40’s with scattered clouds for Saturday. Mostly clear and cold into Sunday morning, low in the lower 20’s.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the lower 40’s. Sunday night low in the mid 20’s and a few clouds. Scattered clouds and upper 40’s for Monday.

Warmer Monday night, low in the mid 30’s. Cloudy skies and warmer on Tuesday with a chance for isolated showers. High in the mid 50’s.