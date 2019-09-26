Early shower chance but becoming sunny

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Clouds with a chance for sprinkles or a light shower this morning, mainly before 10am. Cloudy early but becoming sunny into the afternoon. Temperatures this morning in the lower 60’s. We’ll only heat up into the lower 70’s with the cold front moving through the Valley mid to late morning. Clear and chilly tonight, with a low in the mid 40’s.

NICE FOR FRIDAY FOOTBALL

Warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70’s. Increasing clouds into Friday evening. Pleasant for football games, with temperatures in the mid 70’s to lower 70’s for game time. Showers and storms likely Friday late night after midnight. Low in the lower 60’s. Chance for showers and isolated storms for Saturday. Slight mid-morning rain risk with better chance for storms into the afternoon. High in the lower 80’s. Shower chance for Saturday night, low in the upper 50’s.

NICE LATE WEEKEND & UNSEASONABLY WARM NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Sunday and a high around 80°. Low to mid 60’s Sunday night. Warm, summer-like weather for the beginning to middle part of the week. Low to mid 80’s Monday with a chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. Mainly sunny and increasing humidity. Mid 60’s into Tuesday morning. Partly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s for Tuesday. Partly cloudy and muggy Tuesday night, low in the mid 60’s. Partly sunny Wednesday with isolated afternoon storms possible. Mid to upper 60’s into Thursday morning. Chance for a few showers and cooling for Thursday, low in the mid to upper 70’s.